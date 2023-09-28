KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Fawad Yusuf Sec. Agritech Limited 10,500 6.22 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 6.22 AKD Sec. Al-Shaheer Corp 1,600,000 10.7 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 10.7 MRA Securities Attock Refinery 1,000 252 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 252 Topline Securities D.G.K.Cement 1,175,997 47.11 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,175,997 47.11 Topline Securities Engro Fert 399,937 79 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 399,937 79 Next Capital Fauji Fert Bin 100,000 13.8 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 13.8 FDM Capital Fauji Fert 200,000 92.4 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 92.4 AKD Sec. Habib Bank 612,500 90.55 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 612,500 90.55 Fawad Yusuf Sec. HBL Growth Fund 2,500,000 4.75 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 4.75 Next Capital Hub Power Co 58,000 87.57 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 58,000 87.57 JS Global Cap. Maple Leaf 6,486,232 32.25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,486,232 32.25 Topline Securities Murree Brewery 8,572,011 247 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 8,572,011 247 AKD Sec. National BankXD 500,000 22.8 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 22.8 JS Global Cap. National Refinery 1,000 211.99 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 211.99 AKD Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 600,000 96.65 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 96.65 AKD Sec. P.T.C.L. 1,500,000 5.85 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 5.85 Next Capital Punjab Oil 20,000 105.07 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 105.07 AKD Sec. Sardar Chemical 41,450 15 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 41,450 15 Topline Securities Unity Foods Ltd 3,250,000 27.66 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 3,250,000 27.66 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 27,628,627 ===========================================================================================

