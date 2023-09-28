KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Agritech Limited 10,500 6.22
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 6.22
AKD Sec. Al-Shaheer Corp 1,600,000 10.7
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 10.7
MRA Securities Attock Refinery 1,000 252
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 252
Topline Securities D.G.K.Cement 1,175,997 47.11
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,175,997 47.11
Topline Securities Engro Fert 399,937 79
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 399,937 79
Next Capital Fauji Fert Bin 100,000 13.8
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 13.8
FDM Capital Fauji Fert 200,000 92.4
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 92.4
AKD Sec. Habib Bank 612,500 90.55
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 612,500 90.55
Fawad Yusuf Sec. HBL Growth Fund 2,500,000 4.75
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 4.75
Next Capital Hub Power Co 58,000 87.57
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 58,000 87.57
JS Global Cap. Maple Leaf 6,486,232 32.25
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,486,232 32.25
Topline Securities Murree Brewery 8,572,011 247
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 8,572,011 247
AKD Sec. National BankXD 500,000 22.8
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 22.8
JS Global Cap. National Refinery 1,000 211.99
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 211.99
AKD Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 600,000 96.65
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 96.65
AKD Sec. P.T.C.L. 1,500,000 5.85
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 5.85
Next Capital Punjab Oil 20,000 105.07
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 105.07
AKD Sec. Sardar Chemical 41,450 15
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 41,450 15
Topline Securities Unity Foods Ltd 3,250,000 27.66
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 3,250,000 27.66
Total Turnover 27,628,627
