Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Agritech Limited                          10,500          6.22
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                10,500          6.22
AKD Sec.                     Al-Shaheer Corp                        1,600,000          10.7
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,600,000          10.7
MRA Securities               Attock Refinery                            1,000           252
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000           252
Topline Securities           D.G.K.Cement                           1,175,997         47.11
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,175,997         47.11
Topline Securities           Engro Fert                               399,937            79
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               399,937            79
Next Capital                 Fauji Fert Bin                           100,000          13.8
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               100,000          13.8
FDM Capital                  Fauji Fert                               200,000          92.4
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               200,000          92.4
AKD Sec.                     Habib Bank                               612,500         90.55
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               612,500         90.55
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             HBL Growth Fund                        2,500,000          4.75
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             2,500,000          4.75
Next Capital                 Hub Power Co                              58,000         87.57
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                58,000         87.57
JS Global Cap.               Maple Leaf                             6,486,232         32.25
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             6,486,232         32.25
Topline Securities           Murree Brewery                         8,572,011           247
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             8,572,011           247
AKD Sec.                     National BankXD                          500,000          22.8
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               500,000          22.8
JS Global Cap.               National Refinery                          1,000        211.99
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000        211.99
AKD Sec.                     Oil & Gas Dev.                           600,000         96.65
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               600,000         96.65
AKD Sec.                     P.T.C.L.                               1,500,000          5.85
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,500,000          5.85
Next Capital                 Punjab Oil                                20,000        105.07
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                20,000        105.07
AKD Sec.                     Sardar Chemical                           41,450            15
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                41,450            15
Topline Securities           Unity Foods Ltd                        3,250,000         27.66
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             3,250,000         27.66
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        27,628,627
===========================================================================================

