BAFL 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.74%)
BOP 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.04%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
DGKC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FCCL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.29%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
HBL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.16%)
HUBC 87.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.08%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.51%)
OGDC 98.20 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.22%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIOC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PPL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.33%)
PRL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.25%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Crypto firm Binance pulls out of Russia

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2023 03:09pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

PARIS: Cryptocurrency firm Binance said on Wednesday it was selling its Russia business, months after reports suggested US authorities were investigating possible sanctions violations.

Bloomberg reported in May that the US Department of Justice was looking into claims Russians had used Binance to skirt US sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The firm, which has faced severe regulatory hurdles across the world, has previously denied breaking sanctions but in a statement on Wednesday said it was making a “full exit” from the Russian market.

“As we look toward the future, we recognise that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance’s compliance strategy,” chief compliance officer Noah Perlman said in a statement.

Binance did monthly transactions worth $90bn in banned China market

The firm said the process would take a year to complete and would involve selling its assets to CommEX, a company that only launched on Tuesday.

Binance runs crypto exchanges and provides other services across the world but its business has taken a severe hit since crypto markets collapsed and regulators began probing the legality of its business.

In November last year, the firm admitted its exchange had “interacted” with “bad actors” in Iran after Reuters reports alleged it had helped move billions of dollars in defiance of US sanctions.

Binance was founded in 2017 in China by Canadian national Changpeng Zhao but following a crackdown he moved its operations to locations including Singapore, Bahrain, Dubai, Paris and the Cayman Islands.

Russia Cryptocurrency Dubai Binance RUssia Ukraine war US Department of Justice

Comments

1000 characters

Crypto firm Binance pulls out of Russia

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Oil prices climb as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

After IB, Pemra also withdraws review petition against Faizabad sit-in case verdict

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Read more stories