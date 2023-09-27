BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
BIPL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.08%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.37%)
FABL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.29%)
FFL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.9%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.62%)
HUBC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
MLCF 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.02%)
OGDC 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.76%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
PIBTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.05%)
PIOC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.49%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.41%)
PRL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
SSGC 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.89 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.08%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,657 Increased By 12.8 (0.28%)
BR30 16,632 Increased By 86.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 46,400 Increased By 122.4 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,186 Increased By 34.2 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bright criticises lack of VAR after England lose to Netherlands

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 10:56am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

England captain Millie Bright said not having VAR available for their Women’s Nations League game against the Netherlands in Utrecht on Tuesday was “mind-blowing” after TV replays suggested the hosts’ first goal in their 2-1 victory was offside.

Substitute Renate Jansen scored a 90th-minute winner for the Dutch after Alessia Russo cancelled out Lieke Martens’ first-half opener.

Danielle van de Donk appeared to be in an offside position in the build-up to Martens’ goal and Bright said it was “frustrating” that VAR was not being used in the match.

“I think we push the level of the game to be so high and professional, yet we sometimes have VAR, sometimes (we) don’t,” said Bright after England suffered their third defeat in 41 games since Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman took charge in 2021. “This is international football and we do not have VAR in a competitive international game, which is mind-blowing.”

The VAR system is not mandatory during the group stage, with the hosts of each match deciding whether to use it or not, but will be implemented for the Women’s Nations League Finals.

Wiegman said it was “obvious” that the Dutch opener was offside and echoed Bright’s calls for consistency in the use of VAR.

“I think the whole stadium thought it was offside so I’m really disappointed about that,” said Wiegman, who returned to the Netherlands with England for the first time since her appointment.

“When you talk about VAR, of course it would have taken away that goal. I think we need consistency in VAR. Either you have VAR or you don’t have VAR.”

The result left England third in their four-team Nations League group with three points from two games, a point behind leaders Belgium, who drew 1-1 with Scotland.

England Netherlands Millie Bright VAR

Comments

1000 characters

Bright criticises lack of VAR after England lose to Netherlands

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

At least 6 dead in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Oil prices climb as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Read more stories