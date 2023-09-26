BAFL 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
BIPL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.66%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FABL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.63%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.31%)
HBL 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.04%)
HUBC 87.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 29.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 96.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
PAEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PPL 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
PRL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
TRG 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
UNITY 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,611 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.27%)
KSE100 46,361 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian air strike damages Ukraine’s Izmail port, injures two

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 11:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A overnight Russian air strike on the key Ukrainian grain exporting port of Izmail injured two people and damaged infrastructure, the governor of the Odesa region said on Tuesday.

A port building, storage facilities and more than 30 trucks and cars were damaged in the attack, which lasted more than two hours, Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian military reported shooting down 26 of the 38 Iranian-made attack drones it said were launched by Russia.

Moscow has intensified its air attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, including Izmail and Reni, after it quit a grain deal in July that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grains.

Separately on Tuesday, a Russian missile strike also damaged a local enterprise in the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. A Ukraine drone attack on Russia’s Kursk resulted in power being cut off to about seven settlements in the region, the region’s governor Roman Starovoyt said on Tuesday.

He said there were no reports of injuries. Earlier, Russia’s defence ministry said its air defence systems had destroyed one Ukraine-launched drone over the Kursk at around 5:30 a.m. (0230 GMT).

That followed reports of multiple drones being shot down over the region that borders Ukraine on Monday. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Ukrainian military Russian air strikes Russian missile strike Odesa region Izmail

Comments

1000 characters

Russian air strike damages Ukraine’s Izmail port, injures two

Intra-day update: rupee below 290 against US dollar

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Read more stories