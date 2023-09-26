South Korea’s Yoon to pay state visit to UK in November

LONDON: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to Britain in November following an invitation from King Charles, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

Charles will host Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee at the palace for the second official state visit of his reign.

The first was by South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa last November.

The king previously met the South Korean president at a reception the evening before the funeral for his mother Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

The palace said further details of the visit would be announced at a later date.