BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.39%)
FABL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FCCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.97%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.1%)
HBL 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.98%)
HUBC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 29.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
OGDC 96.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
PAEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 84.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
PPL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.61%)
PRL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
UNITY 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.08%)
BR30 16,618 Decreased By -38.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 46,377 Decreased By -17 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,191 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars resilient as US yields surge

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 10:10am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollar were resilient on Tuesday, even after US yields spiked to 16-year highs, bolstering the greenback, while local bonds faced renewed selling pressure.

The Aussie was mostly flat at $0.6418, after slipping 0.3% overnight to $0.6404.

It has been tracking sideways between 64 cents and 65 cents for the past two weeks, demonstrating some resilience as it manages to hold above its 2023 low of $0.6358.

The kiwi dollar was standing at $0.5968, having eked out a small gain of 0.1% overnight, helped by bets that local rates may have to rise further. It faces resistance at 60 cents and support is at $0.5920.

The Australian dollar is faring better on some of the crosses, fetching just shy of 96 yen, nearing the highest in two months, and 0.6035 euros, also a two- month high.

In the broader currency markets, the dollar stood by 10-month highs against a basket of major currencies, supported by rising US bond yields on hawkish Federal Reserve rate hike expectations.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that inflation staying above the central bank’s 2% target remains a bigger risk than tight Fed policy slowing the economy more than needed.

“The USD bull market is mature but is not yet over. A widening in growth and rate differentials is expected to dominate into year-end,” said analysts at ANZ.

Indeed, a deepening negative yield spread is weighing on the Aussie, with the benchmark 10-year Australia bond yield trading 46 basis points below its US counterpart, the biggest since May.

Following another spike in US yields, the three-year Australian bond yield rose 5 basis points to 4.069%, close to a 2-1/2 month top of 4.090% just two days ago.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars resilient as US yields surge

Intra-day update: rupee below 290 against US dollar

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Read more stories