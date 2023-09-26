KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend C-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right x-Price
Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited) 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 290% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited # 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited) 22-Sep-23 28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited) 25-Sep-23 28-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited # 22-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills
Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd. 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @ 24-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Ltd. # 25-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Limited 29-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 100% (F) 27-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit 29-Sep-23 1-Oct-23 30% (F) 27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank
Ltd. 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd 28-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 50% (F) 26-Sep-23 5-Oct-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 29-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 18.96 % (R) 27-Sep-23
Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba 5-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd. 6-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited 6-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 20% (F) 4-Oct-23 13-Oct-23
GOC (PAK) Limited 7-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 25% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 7-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 30% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Limited 8-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 10% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23
Safe Mix Concrete Limited 9-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 60% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23
MAC PAC Films Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 15% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills
Limited 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 NIL 17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited 12-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 20% (F) 10-Oct-23 18-Oct-23
Shield Corporation Limited 11-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd. 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23
Clover Pakistan Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 50% (F) 11-Oct-23 19-Oct-23
Macter International Limited 13-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 5.40% (F) 11-Oct-23 20-Oct-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 14-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 50% (F) 12-Oct-23 20-Oct-23
Sitara Chemical Industries
Ltd. 14-Oct-23 21-Oct-23 100% (F) 12-Oct-23 21-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 5% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 60% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
Popular Islamic Modaraba 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 4.557% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management
Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
TPL Corp Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics
Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Rupali Polyester Ltd. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Thal Limited. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 130% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 5% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd. 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 18-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 50% (F) 16-Oct-23 24-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Limited 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 200% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 NIL 25-Oct-23
NetSol Technologies Limited 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 NIL 25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Pref) 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 15% (F) 25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 15% (F) 17-Oct-23 25-Oct-23
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd. 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 NIL 25-Oct-23
Security Papers Limited 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 110% (F) 13-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Habib Rice Product Limited 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 12.5% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Dadex Eternit Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
OLP Modaraba 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 20% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company
Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Kohinoor Mills Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Sindh Modaraba 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 12.5% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 20% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Pak Datacom Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 90% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Grays Leasing Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Allied Rental Modaraba 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 40% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
K-Electric Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 100% (F) 26-Oct-23
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 24-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 40% (F) 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
First Habib Modaraba 17-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 88.8% (F) 18-Oct-23 27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23
First Al-Noor Modaraba 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23
Sardar Chemical Industries
Limited 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23
Shahtaj Textile Limited 18-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 65% (F) 16-Oct-23 27-Oct-23
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries
Limited 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 32% (F) 17-Oct-23 28-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited 10% Bonus
Chenab Limited NIL 9-Oct-23
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Substantial Acquisition of Voting
Shares and Takeovers **
