Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Lucky Cement Limited                16-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited        19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.           19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)        20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited       20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.                20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited      20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                  20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.       20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.              20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited         20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #          21-Sep-23    27-Sep-23                                   27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)        22-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited)          25-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited #                   22-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                             23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Ltd.                           23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @         24-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                              25-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                             29-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited               30-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     100% (F)       27-Sep-23      30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit                29-Sep-23    1-Oct-23      30% (F)        27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank 
Ltd.                                25-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.            26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd                                 28-Sep-23    5-Oct-23      50% (F)        26-Sep-23       5-Oct-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited             29-Sep-23    5-Oct-23      18.96 % (R)    27-Sep-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.                3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      125% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited            3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      150% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited          3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      600% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba                      5-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd.          6-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                   6-Oct-23     13-Oct-23     20% (F)        4-Oct-23       13-Oct-23
GOC (PAK) Limited                   7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     25% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Good Luck Industries Ltd.           7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     30% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                             8-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     10% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Safe Mix Concrete Limited           9-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited           10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     60% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited        10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
MAC PAC Films Limited               10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills
Limited                             10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23     NIL                           17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited              12-Oct-23    18-Oct-23     20% (F)        10-Oct-23      18-Oct-23
Shield Corporation Limited          11-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.                12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited          12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Clover Pakistan Limited             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23                                   19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited      13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.           13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited.             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     50% (F)        11-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Macter International Limited        13-Oct-23    20-Oct-23     5.40% (F)      11-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd          14-Oct-23    20-Oct-23     50% (F)        12-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Sitara Chemical Industries 
Ltd.                                14-Oct-23    21-Oct-23     100% (F)       12-Oct-23      21-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     5% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited      16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Popular Islamic Modaraba            16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     4.557% (F)     12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                             16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Corp Limited                    16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited              16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited         17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                             17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Rupali Polyester Ltd.               17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Thal Limited.                       17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     130% (F)       13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited             17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited            17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited               17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd.     17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited      18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited       18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Limited              18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     200% (F)       16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited             19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
NetSol Technologies Limited         19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Pref)       19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     15% (F)                       25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Limited          19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     15% (F)        17-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.         19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
Security Papers Limited             17-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     110% (F)       13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Habib Rice Product Limited          18-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ittehad Chemicals Limted            19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     12.5% (F)      17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Dadex Eternit Limited               19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
OLP Modaraba                        19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                             19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                   19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     10% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Kohinoor Mills Limited              19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                     19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Sindh Modaraba                      19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     12.5% (F)      17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited                19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Limited                    19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pak Datacom Limited                 19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     90% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Grays Leasing Ltd.                  20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Allied Rental Modaraba              20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited        20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.       20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     40% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
K-Electric Limited                  20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited                    20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited         20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     100% (F)                      26-Oct-23
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited     20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Pakistan Paper Products Limited     24-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     40% (F)        20-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
First Habib Modaraba                17-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited            20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited         20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
First Al-Noor Modaraba              20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited     20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Limited                             21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Shahtaj Textile Limited             18-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     65% (F)        16-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Limited                             19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     32% (F)        17-Oct-23      28-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited              19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited                               10% Bonus
Chenab Limited                                                 NIL                            9-Oct-23
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

