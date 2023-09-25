BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Sep 25, 2023
Futures spread up 33bps

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:34am

KARACHI: The futures spread decreased by 33 bps to 15.23 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 8.7 percent to 43.91 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 40.41 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 1.2 percent to Rs 1.77 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.79 billion.

