BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All parties should have freedom to contest polls: Solangi

APP Published 25 Sep, 2023 07:04am

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that all political parties should have full freedom to contest elections.

In his speech at Radio Pakistan Karachi, he said it was clear in the Constitution that the system of the country will be run by elected representatives.

“State media should not support or oppose any political party,” Murtaza Solangi said.

The minister issued directives to the official media to give fair coverage to the registered political parties.

It was the responsibility of the caretaker government to provide a conducive environment for transparent elections, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

He said that the government was working for the betterment of Radio Pakistan and that its broadcast should be digital.

Murtaza Solangi said he would try to solve radio problems under legal and constitutional powers.

He assured that he would use his available time for the solution of problems.

The minister said that Radio Pakistan should meet the demands of the modern age and this was his dream.

Murtaza Solangi said that the board of Radio Pakistan would be reconstituted soon and he considered it his responsibility to improve the affairs of Radio Pakistan.

elections ECP polls Constitution Political Parties Radio Pakistan Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi

Comments

1000 characters

All parties should have freedom to contest polls: Solangi

Provincial nature PSDP projects: Centre decides to make it mandatory for provinces to share 50pc cost

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Identifying new taxpayers: Shamshad seeks data of electricity users

Govt determined to fight off economic crisis: Shamshad

FBR urged to extend income tax return deadline

‘Fair’ elections can take place without Imran: PM

Any elections without Imran will have no legitimacy: PTI

Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme: FBR finally releases data of beneficiaries

‘Six or seven’ Muslim states to make peace with Israel after Saudi Arabia: report

‘Avastin’ pulled from shelves, says govt

Read more stories