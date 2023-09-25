All parties should have freedom to contest polls: Solangi

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that all political parties should have full freedom to contest elections.

In his speech at Radio Pakistan Karachi, he said it was clear in the Constitution that the system of the country will be run by elected representatives.

“State media should not support or oppose any political party,” Murtaza Solangi said.

The minister issued directives to the official media to give fair coverage to the registered political parties.

It was the responsibility of the caretaker government to provide a conducive environment for transparent elections, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

He said that the government was working for the betterment of Radio Pakistan and that its broadcast should be digital.

Murtaza Solangi said he would try to solve radio problems under legal and constitutional powers.

He assured that he would use his available time for the solution of problems.

The minister said that Radio Pakistan should meet the demands of the modern age and this was his dream.

Murtaza Solangi said that the board of Radio Pakistan would be reconstituted soon and he considered it his responsibility to improve the affairs of Radio Pakistan.