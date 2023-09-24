BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Pakistan

80 vehicles taken away, 84 mobile phones snatched in federal capital

Fazal Sher Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

ISLAMABAD: Street crimes have been on the rise in the federal capital as car thieves stole over 80 vehicles and armed men snatched 84 mobile phones in different localities during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 22 cases of robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint were reported to various police stations in the city.

During last week, gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 70 motorbikes and 11 cars. In the same period, auto thieves stole eight motorbikes and one car from the limits of Khanna police station, eight motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station as well as six motorbikes and one car from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole six motorbikes and a car from the jurisdiction of the Ramna police station, five motorbikes from the limits of Shehzad Town police station, and another five vehicles including three motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Noon police Station.

During the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Khanna, Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Tarnol, and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

During the last week, armed persons snatched 22 mobile phones, auto thieves stole 10 vehicles, and robbers looted one in the limit of Khanna police station. Auto thieves stole seven vehicles while armed robbers snatched two mobile phones and robbers were stuck at one place in the limits of Ramna police station.

Similarly, Sangjani police registered eight cases of mobile theft and one case each of auto theft and kidnapping during the last week while armed robbers snatched six mobile phones, auto thieves stole two bikes and robbers looted one house in the limits of Kohsar police station.

In the same period, Karachi Company police registered three cases of mobile theft, two cases of robbery, and four cases of auto theft during the last week. Armed persons snatched two mobile phones and auto thieves stole seven vehicles in the limits of Industrial Area police station during the last week.

