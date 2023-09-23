BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi out but Miami seek derby win as playoff race heats up

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2023 11:52am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MIAMI: Inter Miami head into Sunday’s Florida derby against Orlando City with their Major League Soccer playoff destiny in their own hands but without star performer Lionel Messi.

Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba both limped out of the first half of Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Toronto and were immediately ruled out of the Orlando game by coach Tata Martino.

On Friday, Martino confirmed that Messi is coping with some old “scars” while Alba has “muscle fatigue”.

Martino said that while Messi’s problem is not serious, he cannot “play freely” in his current condition.

“It’s bothers him. I don’t know if it hurts. I can’t really explain as it’s more a medical topic,” said the Argentine coach.

Miami already won the Leagues Cup since Messi’s arrival, the club has a US Open Cup final against Houston on Wednesday and will hope to have the seven-times Ballon d’Or winner back for that game.

But without Messi, Finnish winger Robert Taylor made the most of his opportunity, scoring twice in a 4-0 win over Toronto.

The victory, along with other results going Miami’s way, boosted the team’s playoff hopes with six matches remaining in the regular season.

Put simply, if Miami, with games in hand, win all six matches, they will earn a place in the playoffs, regardless of how teams above them perform.

Orlando City still smarts from a 3-1 loss to Miami in the League Cup when coach Oscar Pareja blasted the refereeing, saying the game, Messi’s third with Miami, had been a “circus”.

Orlando, second in the East, are one of four teams in the conference to have secured a playoff berth, along with Columbus, Philadelphia and leaders Cincinnati.

Cincinnati rewarded Argentine playmaker Luciano Acosta with a new contract on Friday, tying him to the team until 2026 with an option for a further year.

The 29-year-old has 14 goals and 11 assists this season as the Ohio club is in a strong position to win the Supporters Shield for the best MLS regular-season record.

Despite Messi early exit, Miami put four past Toronto

“He’s capable of things that others aren’t,” said head coach Pat Noonan.

“When you find players like that and you’re able to keep them on your team, it’s positioning us to hopefully continue these successes as we move forward.”

Cincinnati will host Charlotte on Saturday with the North Carolina team needing to turn promising performances into wins to make the post-season.

MLS newcomer St. Louis City have already exceeded expectations by securing a playoff spot in their maiden season but are in no mood to rest on their laurels.

MLS Cup final rematch

In the West, St. Louis head to Minnesota United on Saturday, five points clear at the top of the conference and staying on top will bring significant rewards.

MLS’s playoff system this year features ‘best of three’ games in the first round with top four teams guaranteed home field advantage.

A number one spot would also secure home-field advantage in the single game conference semi-finals and the final.

“Now what’s next for us? Can we now get a top-four finish? Once we get that box checked, then can we win the Western Conference? So it’s all things in baby steps and stages,” said St. Louis’ South African coach Bradley Carnell.

Saturday also sees a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup final when the Philadelphia Union host champions Los Angeles FC.

“It’s always a really tough game. They have great players, they’re very well coached and organized.” said Philly coach Jim Curtin.

“The history between us is a real one, and I think we respect each other a great deal, but neither team gives an inch when we get together.”

Lionel Messi Inter Miami

Comments

1000 characters

Messi out but Miami seek derby win as playoff race heats up

Cipher case: IHC to hear Imran’s bail plea on Monday

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

NESPAK secures contract in NEOM Project in KSA

‘Diamond’ category in Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme launched

Read more stories