KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 22, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. Dawood Hercules 2,000,000 115 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 115 Next Capital Next Capital 19,000 5.33 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 5.33 Aba Ali H. Sec Nishat ChunPow 182,500 21 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 182,500 21 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,201,500 ===========================================================================================

