KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 22, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Arif Habib Ltd. Dawood Hercules 2,000,000 115
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 115
Next Capital Next Capital 19,000 5.33
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 5.33
Aba Ali H. Sec Nishat ChunPow 182,500 21
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 182,500 21
Total Turnover 2,201,500
