BAFL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
BIPL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.37%)
DFML 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.56%)
DGKC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 86.09 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
OGDC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.27%)
PIOC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
UNITY 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 19.9 (0.43%)
BR30 16,549 Increased By 108.3 (0.66%)
KSE100 46,352 Increased By 149.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,240 Increased By 32.3 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine to launch joint weapons production with US: Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 02:20pm

KYIV: Ukraine and the United States have agreed to launch joint weapons production in a step that will enable Kyiv to start producing air defence systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday as he wrapped up a visit to the US In his daily address to Ukrainians, Zelenskiy said the long-term agreement would create jobs and a new industrial base in Ukraine, whose economy has been devastated by Russia’s invasion and war.

“It was a very important visit to Washington, very important results,” Zelenskiy said in a video posted on the presidential website on Friday morning.

“And a long-term agreement - we will work together so that Ukraine produces the necessary weapons together with the United States. Co-production in the defence (sector) with the United States is a historic thing.”

Kyiv has stepped up efforts to boost domestic weapons production as much as possible because 19 months of war has created a huge demand for arms and ammunition to fend off Russian attacks along a 1,000 km (620 mile) front line.

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Canada on unannounced visit

Russian air strikes across Ukraine have caused widespread damage and killed many people.

Zelenskiy said the Ministry for Strategic Industries, which oversees weapons production in Ukraine, had signed cooperation agreements with three associations, uniting over 2,000 defence US companies, on future possible work in Ukraine.

“We are preparing to create a new defence ecosystem with the United States to produce weapons to strengthen further freedom and protect life together,” Zelenskiy said without disclosing more details. Ukraine depends heavily on Western military support.

To reduce its dependence, Zelenskiy and his team have been pushing for reforms in the domestic defence industry to modernise local producers and increase supplies to the front.

Zelenskiy has said previously that Kyiv will soon host an international arms production forum, inviting companies from over 20 countries.

The government is also implementing reforms at its main weapons production company - Ukroboronprom - to improve transparency, boost production capacity and enable it to cooperate more actively with Western producers.

Ukraine has already agreed several joint projects with central European producers to repair Ukrainian tanks and other vehicles, and has been working to develop drone and missile production.

United States Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war US Ukraine relation

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine to launch joint weapons production with US: Zelenskiy

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Canada’s Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, declines to release evidence

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

GST evaded through flying invoices estimated at Rs5-6trn

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Read more stories