Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Canada on unannounced visit

OTTAWA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada Thursday night from the United States on an unannounced visit to rally support for his country as it fights the Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted Zelensky as he stepped off his plane in Ottawa, as seen on Canadian TV, traveling from Washington for his first visit here since the war started in February 2022.

In Washington, Zelensky met with President Joe Biden and leaders of Congress.

Canada is home to a large Ukrainian community and Trudeau’s government has pledged firm and lasting support for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces. On Friday, Zelensky will hold formal talks with Trudeau and give a speech to the Canadian parliament.

He and Trudeau will also travel to Toronto to meet with business leaders and members of the community of Canadians of Ukrainian origin.