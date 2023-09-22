BAFL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.88%)
BIPL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.22%)
DGKC 44.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.52%)
FABL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HBL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.2%)
OGDC 95.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.54%)
PIOC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PPL 72.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
UNITY 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 9.7 (0.21%)
BR30 16,511 Increased By 69.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 46,285 Increased By 82.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,222 Increased By 14.9 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Canada on unannounced visit

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2023 11:51am

OTTAWA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada Thursday night from the United States on an unannounced visit to rally support for his country as it fights the Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted Zelensky as he stepped off his plane in Ottawa, as seen on Canadian TV, traveling from Washington for his first visit here since the war started in February 2022.

In Washington, Zelensky met with President Joe Biden and leaders of Congress.

Zelensky arrives in Washington, says air defence aid ‘top issue’

Canada is home to a large Ukrainian community and Trudeau’s government has pledged firm and lasting support for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces. On Friday, Zelensky will hold formal talks with Trudeau and give a speech to the Canadian parliament.

He and Trudeau will also travel to Toronto to meet with business leaders and members of the community of Canadians of Ukrainian origin.

Canada Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Canada on unannounced visit

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories