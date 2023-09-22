BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #                15-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                           16-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
TPLSC (TPL Corp Limited)            20-Sep-23    22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited          15-Sep-23    23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **        17-Sep-23    23-Sep-23
NBP Pakistan Growth-ETF             22-Sep-23    23-Sep-23     3.40% (F)      20-Sep-23
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited.       22-Sep-23    24-Sep-23     250% (ii)      20-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited)     11-Sep-23    25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited        18-Sep-23    25-Sep-23     NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited                16-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited        19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.           19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.                20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited       20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)        20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited      20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                  20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.              20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited         20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.       20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #          21-Sep-23    27-Sep-23                                   27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)        22-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited)          25-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited               15-Sep-23    29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited #                   22-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Ltd.                           23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                             23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @         24-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                              25-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                             29-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit                29-Sep-23    1-Oct-23      30% (F)        27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd                            25-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.            26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd                                 28-Sep-23    5-Oct-23      50% (F)        26-Sep-23       5-Oct-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited             29-Sep-23    5-Oct-23      18.96 % (R)    27-Sep-23
Attock Petroleum Limited            3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      150% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited          3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      600% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.                3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      125% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba                      5-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd.          6-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                   6-Oct-23     13-Oct-23     20% (F)        4-Oct-23       13-Oct-23
Good Luck Industries Ltd.           7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     30% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
GOC (PAK) Limited                   7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     25% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                             8-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     10% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Safe Mix Concrete Limited           9-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited           10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     60% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited        10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
MACPAC Films Limited                10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                             10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23     NIL                           17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited              12-Oct-23    18-Oct-23     20% (F)        10-Oct-23      18-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited          12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.                12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited      13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited.             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     50% (F)        11-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.           13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Macter International Limited        13-Oct-23    20-Oct-23     5.40% (F)      11-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd          14-Oct-23    20-Oct-23     50% (F)        12-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd.     14-Oct-23    21-Oct-23     100% (F)       12-Oct-23      21-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited              16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                             16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     5% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
TPL Corp Limited                    16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited      16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Thal Limited.                       17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     130% (F)       13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Rupali Polyester Ltd.               17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                             17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited         17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited             17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited               17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited            17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited      18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited       18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Limited              18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     200% (F)       16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Pref)       19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     15% (F)        17-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Limited          19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     15% (F)        17-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Security Papers Limited             17-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     110% (F)       13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Habib Rice Product Limited          18-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited                19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ittehad Chemicals Limted            19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     12.5% (F)      17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
OLP Modaraba                        19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                             19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                     19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Kohinoor Mills Limited              19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                   19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     10% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Limited                    19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Grays Leasing Ltd.                  20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited         20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     100% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.       20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     40% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
K-Electric Limited                  20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Allied Rental Modaraba              20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited                    20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
First Habib Modaraba                17-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited            20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Pakistan Stock Exchange 
Limited                             20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited         20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Limited                             21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited              19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
Chenab Limited                                                 NIL                            9-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                                                        10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

PTI to challenge ECP decision

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

LCI to acquire approx 75.01pc shareholding of Lotte Chemical Ltd

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Minister, retailers discuss steps aimed at boosting exports

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories