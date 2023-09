KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (September 20, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 20-09-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= DJM Securities Ltd. Fortune Securities Ltd. AGP Limited 800,000 49.75 Fortune Securities Ltd. DJM Securities Ltd. 800,000 50.49 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 50.12 First Street Capital (Pvt.) Ltd. Next Capital Ltd K-Electric Ltd 3,500,000 2.98 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500,000 2.98 First Equity Modaraba Growth Securities (Pvt.) Ltd Nishat Mills Ltd 20,000 63.11 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 63.11 MND Investment (Pvt.) Ltd. AKD Securities Ltd. Sardar Chemical 212,050 15 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 212,050 15 Intermarket Securities Ltd. Backers & Partners (Pvt.) Ltd Yousuf Weaving 2,000,000 4 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 4 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 7,332,050 =================================================================================================================

