Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

  • 'Met the esteemed governor SBP to discuss ways and means to increase liquidity of our exporters,' said Ejaz
BR Web Desk Published 20 Sep, 2023 01:15pm
Caretaker Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz met State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed to discuss measures to enhance the country’s exports.

The development was shared by Dr Ejaz on Wednesday, via a post on X, (formerly Twitter).

“Met the esteemed Governor SBP to discuss ways and means to increase the liquidity of our exporters,” said Ejaz.

The two also discussed “formalizing of the international trade, decrease the cost of doing business for exports and other measures that impact exports and imports,” Ejaz added.

Dr Ejaz assumed the role of caretaker commerce minister last month, with a vision to boost the country’s exports to $80 billion.

On Tuesday, the caretaker commerce minister held a meeting with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) to discuss strategies and initiatives to enhance international trade.

During the meeting, the minister committed to fostering economic growth and facilitating trade. He assured that regional trade would be facilitated through proper channels to bolster regional economic ties.

Dr Ejaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating smuggling activities, ensuring a level playing field for legitimate businesses.

The commerce minister also outlined his commitment to opening up new markets, increasing IT exports, and promoting E-Commerce to boost Pakistan’s GDP.

He also mentioned plans for organizing trade exhibitions and securing concessions from trade partners. Dr Gohar Ejaz highlighted the government’s intention under SIFC to make IT exports a significant contributor to the country’s GDP.

