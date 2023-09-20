BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
BIPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
DGKC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.73%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
OGDC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PAEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIOC 84.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PPL 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.79%)
PRL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
SSGC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
TRG 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.63%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 16,326 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 45,972 Increased By 61.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,144 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges up on softer dollar ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 10:11am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices edged up in London on Wednesday as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $8,309 per metric ton by 0256 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.4% to 68,700 yuan ($9,413.80) a ton.

The dollar index edged down slightly ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day where it is expected to leave the benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged.

However, copper inventories are building in LME-registered warehouses, with stockpiles at 149,600 tons the highest since May 2022, capping gains in prices.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses had also been rising for four weeks straight and were at 65,146 tons by Sept. 15, the highest since July 21.

LME aluminium edged up 0.1% to $2,216.50 a ton, nickel rose 0.9% to $20,090, lead increased 0.2% to $2,224.50, zinc fell 0.6% to $2,482.50 and tin eased 0.1% to $26,080.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.4% to 19,190 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 1.2% to 21,535 yuan, nickel rose 1.7% to 164,180 yuan, lead was 0.4% higher at 17,285 yuan and tin climbed 0.5% to 221,350 yuan.

Combined nickel inventories in SHFE and LME warehouses were at 46,055 tons, the highest since March 30.

Copper heads lower ahead of Fed meeting, as inventories build

Lead stockpiles in LME warehouses leaped to 71,050 tons, the highest since July 2021.

SHFE lead inventories climbed to 79,711 tons, a level unseen since September 2022.

Zinc stocks in LME warehouses, however, have been falling to 115,350 tons, the lowest since Aug. 14.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges up on softer dollar ahead of Fed decision

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

Read more stories