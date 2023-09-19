BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
BIPL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.2%)
BOP 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
FABL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
OGDC 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.95%)
PAEL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.8%)
PRL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.31%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,390 Increased By 92.6 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,944 Increased By 140.5 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 53.2 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK in close touch with Canada over ‘serious allegations’ against India

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 12:51pm

LONDON: Britain said on Tuesday it was in close touch with its Canadian partners about “serious allegations” from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief

“We are in close touch with our Canadian partners about these serious allegations,” a government spokesperson said.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities.”

Modi scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests in Canada against India

Canada said on Monday it was “actively pursuing credible allegations” that linked Indian government agents to Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder in British Columbia in June.

India dismissed the accusation as “absurd and motivated” and urged Canada instead to take legal action against anti-Indian elements operating from its soil.

What is known about the murder of Sikh separatist leader in Canada?

Canada also expelled India’s top intelligence agent in the country, while New Delhi expelled a Canadian diplomat.

India Justin Trudeau Canada Indian government Indian PM Narendra Modi British Columbia Sikh separatists Hardeep Singh Nijjar New Delhi expelled Canadian diplomat

Comments

1000 characters

UK in close touch with Canada over ‘serious allegations’ against India

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

India expels Canadian diplomat, says concerned about ‘anti-India activities’

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Read more stories