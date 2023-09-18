BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
9th consecutive gain: rupee settles at 295.95 against US dollar

  • Appreciates 0.3% in inter-bank market on Monday
Recorder Report Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 04:17pm

The Pakistani rupee strengthened for the ninth consecutive session against the US dollar, appreciating 0.3% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 295.95 after an increase of Re0.9 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee appreciated nearly 2.1% across the five sessions to close at 296.85 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The currency closed positive on all five days, extending its winning run to eight successive sessions as momentum continued to favour the rupee.

The change in fortune comes as authorities introduced reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector and reportedly cracked down on smuggling, lending support to the currency markets.

Internationally, the US dollar and most major currencies were flatlining in early trades on Monday, barring a blip in sterling, as a Japanese holiday and a bunch of upcoming central bank meetings sucked the air out of markets.

Most investors expect divergences in economic growth and in yields will keep the dollar propped up, particularly against the euro.

The dollar index was a tad lower at 105.23, with the euro up 0.11% at $1.0667. Sterling was last trading at $1.2397, up 0.06% on the day.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a third straight session on Monday, buoyed by forecasts of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended cuts and by optimism about a recovery in demand in China.

Comments

1000 characters
Akhtar Khan Sep 18, 2023 11:14am
Notification kab aye ga... still waiting for... salary increase
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

