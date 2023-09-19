BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
BIPL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.68%)
BOP 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
DGKC 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.24%)
FABL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HBL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 83.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
OGDC 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
PAEL 9.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PPL 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.87%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
TRG 90.87 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.39%)
UNITY 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 15.9 (0.35%)
BR30 16,391 Increased By 94.2 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,943 Increased By 140.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 53 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

Reuters Published September 19, 2023 Updated September 19, 2023 01:17pm

Oil prices rose on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session, as weak shale output in the United States spurred further concerns about a supply deficit stemming from extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 98 cents, or 1.1%, to $92.46, by 0630 GMT, while global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.49%, to $94.89 a barrel.

Prices have gained for three consecutive weeks, and are now around 10-month highs for both benchmarks.

US oil output from top shale-producing regions is on track to fall to 9.393 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, the lowest level since May 2023, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

It will have fallen for three months in a row. Those estimates come after Saudi Arabia and Russia this month extended a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply cuts to the end of the year.

Prices are being supported by concerns over supply tightness and technical factors, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore.

“(There has been) a persistent short-term uptrend seen in the WTI crude oil futures where prior dips had been held by its 5-day moving average since 29 August…(which is) now acting as a key short-term support at around $89.90 per barrel,” Wong noted.

“Oil’s ascent into overbought territory leaves the market vulnerable to a correction,” analysts from National Australia Bank wrote in a client note, pointing to volatility after speeches from Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser and Saudi Arabia’s energy minister on Monday.

The Aramco CEO lowered the company’s long-term outlook for demand, now forecasting global demand to reach 110 million bpd by 2030, down from the last estimate of 125 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday defended OPEC+ cuts to oil market supply, saying international energy markets need light-handed regulation to limit volatility, while also warning of uncertainty about Chinese demand, European growth and central bank action to tackle inflation.

Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

India expels Canadian diplomat, says concerned about ‘anti-India activities’

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Read more stories