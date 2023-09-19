Uplift projects to make Pakistan climate resilient: Ministry committed to facilitate World Bank: minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed said that the ministry is committed to play its constructive role in facilitating the World Bank (WB) for the implementation of development projects to make Pakistan climate resilient.

Country Director World Bank Njay Benhassine called on the caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Monday.

Benhassine was accompanied by his team including Gailius J Draugelis (operations manager) for Pakistan at WB and Kamran Akbar, (senior social development specialist), chief executive officer CEO, Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) Board, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Member (Infrastructure and Regional Connectivity) at Planning Commission, Dr Waqas Anwar and Member (Social Sector and Devolution) Rafiullah Kakar were also present in the meeting.

The planning minister appreciated the role of the WB as one of the major development partners of Pakistan. He appreciated the WB for its decades-long assistance, which has been playing a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan. He also appreciated the WB’s continued support and commitment to the ongoing development projects in the country particularly, for the flood-affected areas.

“The Planning Ministry is committed to play its constructive role in facilitating the WB for the implementation of development projects to make Pakistan climate resilient,” remarked Sami Saeed, while reiterating that government’s efforts for the country’s economic revival.

It is noted that in last year, Pakistan faced an unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, affected 33 million people and economic losses worth $30 billion as a result the government prepared the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) framework.

The 4FR document suggested effective coordination and participation arrangement among the federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs, and academic and private sectors.

Majority of the projects for the flood-affected areas are being executed by the Provinces which have been already approved by the Central Development Working Party and ECNEC Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

On the occasion, the country director WB, appreciated the facilitation and proactive role of the Planning Ministry which established a green channel for the quick approval of PC-1s of the various projects.

He expressed confidence in the development policy of the interim government and assured to continue their support in the future, particularly for the implementation of climate resilient infrastructure, human resource development, education and vocational training, employment, water, agriculture and energy development sector.

