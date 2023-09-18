BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Business community rejects hike in fuel prices

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

PESHAWAR: Business community here along with transporters and political parties on Sunday rejected the recent unprecedented increase in prices of petroleum products and urged the government to withdraw it immediately.

The local transporters have also called a wheel-jam strike against the rising fuel prices and warned increasing fares unilaterally if the government didn’t withdraw its decision forthwith.

Trader community, while rejecting the historic increase in fuel prices, called it detrimental for the country’s economy, businesses and industries.

Transporters leader Khan Zaman Afridi talking to this scribe said a meeting will be held today (Monday) at the Haji Camp Bus Terminal to decide about a wheel-jam strike or fare increase.

He said huge hike in petroleum prices had increased the misery of both transporters and commuters and therefore, it was time to raise a “forceful voice against this injustice.”

Afridi said that the transporters had around 10 unions of different categories and they all were united against the government’s decision to hike oil prices.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, acting president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) while talking to this scribe said the unprecedented hike in prices of petroleum products will bring a new storm of inflation that would adversely affect the business community and poor masses.

Urging the interim government to withdraw the gigantic hike in fuel prices in the best interest of the national economy, businesses and industries, he warned that the chamber along with traders will be forced to launch an agitation movement against it.

Criticising the government’s anti-business policies, Ijaz Afridi said business community had pinned high hopes on the caretaker government that they will take measures for putting the ailing economy on right track but instead doing that they have endorsed the steps of previous coalition government and increased the problems of the traders’ community, which is strongly condemnable.

“How can the national economy improve when the business community will face an uncertain situation and no remedial or corrective measures are being taken place by caretakers,” the SCCI chief questioned.

He asked the interim government to thoroughly review its policies and initiate consultation with chambers and relevant stakeholders to revive the crippling national economy.

Expressing fear that recent whopping increase in fuel prices would hit hard the businesses and industries, he said the inflation-hit business community and people had earlier protested against inflated electricity bills, and now their miseries will further increase after the massive increase in fuel prices.

Ijaz Afridi urged civil and military leadership to play their proactive role in putting the national economy on the right track. Otherwise, he expressed fear that the situation will be further aggravated which won’t be beneficial for the country’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation SCCI fuel prices business community petroleum products Transporters fuel prices hike

Comments

1000 characters

Business community rejects hike in fuel prices

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories