BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JPMorgan CEO blasts draft capital rules

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon blasted stricter capital rules proposed by US regulators, telling investors on Monday that they could prompt lenders to pull back and stymie economic growth.

“I wouldn’t be a big buyer of a bank,” Dimon said at a conference in New York, drawing laughter from the audience. “I’d be no better than equal weight.” JPMorgan bought First Republic earlier this year in a government-backed deal.

The chief of the largest bank in the US questioned what the regulators were trying to accomplish with the rules, adding that he would appreciate more transparency from regulators in an attempt to understand the rationale.

“All I want is fairness, transparency, openness,” Dimon said.

Dimon said he believes that the Chinese market is no longer as lucrative as it was. He also said that his takeaway from a trip he made to China in May for the first time in four years was “highly cautious.”

“In terms of our own business, the risk-reward (from China), which was very good, has now become okay. The risk is bad,” he said adding that the bank is cautious about managing its risk.

JPMorgan investors US regulators Jamie Dimon JPMorgan Chase CEO

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan CEO blasts draft capital rules

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories