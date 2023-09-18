BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Ferrari’s Sainz wins Singapore GP to end Red Bull win streak

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

SINGAPORE: Carlos Sainz led from start to finish to win a dramatic Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday after a charging George Russell crashed his Mercedes from third place on the final lap.

Lando Norris was second in a McLaren with Lewis Hamilton crossing the line in third. Championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth as Red Bull failed to win a race for the first time this season.

Sainz controlled the pace of the night race brilliantly from pole position to take only his second win, the first coming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last year.

It ended Red Bull’s hopes of sweeping every race in 2023 as Verstappen, who has won the last 10 races in a row, could only work his way up from 11th on the grid into the top five. Sainz seemed set for a comfortable win until a virtual safety car period 20 laps from the end gave the two Mercedes the chance to change to fresh medium compound tyres.

Russell and Hamilton soon reeled in and passed the second Ferrari of Charles Lelerc, who finished fourth.

But when they got on the heels of the top two they could not get past as Sainz cleverly kept his former teammate Norris within DRS range so the Englishman could defend second place.

Singapore Ferrari Carlos Sainz

