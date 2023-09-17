KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.816 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,909.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.918 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.856 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 3.377 billion), Crude (PKR 1.690 billion), DJ (PKR 1.318 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.122 billion), Silver (PKR 833.048 million), SP500 (PKR 302.028 million), Natural Gas (PKR 192.159 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 128.055 million), Copper (PKR 42.195 million) and Brent (PKR 37.599 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 35 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 57.353 million were traded.

