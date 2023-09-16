Fawad takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to two ex-premiers, Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was sworn in as a caretaker federal minister.
President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Friday.
Fawad also remained principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In the caretaker set-up, he is likely to be given the portfolio of Privatisation Minister, a seat left vacant with the removal of Shamshad Akhtar. Fawad held the post of director general of the Civil Services Academy in Lahore before his retirement.
