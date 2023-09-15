BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
Biden says no one wants UAW strike, but profits should be shared with workers

Reuters Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 11:09pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Friday that no one wants the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to strike in its labor dispute with the big three US automakers, but workers should see a share of the profits those companies are making.

"No one wants a strike, but I respect workers' right to use their options under the collective bargaining system," Biden told reporters at the White House.

US auto workers launch first simultaneous strike at Detroit Three

"I understand the workers' frustration," he said. "Record corporate profits ... should be shared by record contracts for the UAW."

