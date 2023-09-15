BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
Sep 15, 2023
World

French ambassador in Niger being held hostage by junta, Macron says

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 10:56pm

PARIS: France's ambassador in Niger is being held hostage at the French embassy by the military junta which has seized power in the West African nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

West Africa threatens force on Niger coup leaders, French embassy attacked

"As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic members which are being literally held hostage at the French embassy, and food is prevented from being delivered. They're eating military rations," Macron told reporters during a visit to Burgundy.

Comments

