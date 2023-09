Qatar Energy hiked the price for term cargoes of al-Shaheen crude oil loading in November to the highest in 2023, trade sources said on Friday, amid tight sour crude supply after Saudi Arabia extended its output cut to the end of the year.

Qatar Energy hikes September al-Shaheen oil term price

The November price was set at about $2.73 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up from October’s $2.10 a barrel and hitting the highest level since December 2022.