KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.095 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,676.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.002 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.316 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.450 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.032 billion), DJ (PKR 1.220 billion), Platinum (PKR 924.429 million), Silver (PKR 622.243 million), Natural Gas (PKR 219.682 million), SP 500 (PKR 211.444 million), Japan Equity (PKR 68.364 million), Brent (PKR 19.908 million) and Copper (PKR 6.830 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 18 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 35.399 were traded.

