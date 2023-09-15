BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
DGKC 44.06 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.53%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.09%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.52%)
PIOC 87.49 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.33%)
PPL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.88%)
PRL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.31%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.54%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.15%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 31.1 (0.68%)
BR30 16,268 Increased By 107.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,948 Increased By 298.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 16,161 Increased By 93.9 (0.58%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.095 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,676.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.002 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.316 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.450 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.032 billion), DJ (PKR 1.220 billion), Platinum (PKR 924.429 million), Silver (PKR 622.243 million), Natural Gas (PKR 219.682 million), SP 500 (PKR 211.444 million), Japan Equity (PKR 68.364 million), Brent (PKR 19.908 million) and Copper (PKR 6.830 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 18 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 35.399 were traded.

