BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
DGKC 44.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.63%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.56%)
HUBC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.98%)
OGDC 95.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.24%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.51 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.35%)
PPL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.82%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.45%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 87.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.49%)
UNITY 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.8%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 29.8 (0.65%)
BR30 16,273 Increased By 112.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,945 Increased By 295.4 (0.65%)
KSE30 16,164 Increased By 96.9 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 07:02am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 116,290 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,918 tonnes of import cargo and 30,372 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 85,918 comprised of 58,095 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,431 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,724 tonnes of Chickpeas, 4,310 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 5,358 T tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 30,372 comprised of 30,372 tonnes of Containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 6778 containers comprising of 4146 containers import and 2632 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1245 of 20’s and 1435 of 40’s loaded while 11 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 849 of 20’s and 317 of 40’s loaded containers while 143 of 20’s and 503 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 09 ships namely, Msc Tia II, Wan Hai 721, Vertom Odette, Esl Nhava Sheva, Sc Hong Kong, Racha Bhum, Cap Andreas, Sheng and Valentine berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Trf Kristansand, Synergy Oakland, Lian Yang Hu and Msc Tia II Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 shipswere engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Ellen and ICE Fighter left the port on Thursday (today) 14th September, while three more ships, Chem-Road Rose, Chem Bulldog and Maersk Pelepas are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 96,228tonnes, comprising 56,419 tones imports Cargo and 39,809 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,911 Containers (2,073 TEUs Imports and 1,838 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Tia-II, Sea-span Beacon, No.2 Ocean Pioneer and Hafnia Pegasus & another ship, XT Pioneer are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal Oil Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal on Thursday, 14th September, while two more container ships, Lana and SSL Mumbai are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 15th August, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim KPT export cargo import cargo Activities of Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories