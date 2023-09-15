KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 116,290 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,918 tonnes of import cargo and 30,372 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 85,918 comprised of 58,095 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,431 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,724 tonnes of Chickpeas, 4,310 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 5,358 T tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 30,372 comprised of 30,372 tonnes of Containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 6778 containers comprising of 4146 containers import and 2632 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1245 of 20’s and 1435 of 40’s loaded while 11 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 849 of 20’s and 317 of 40’s loaded containers while 143 of 20’s and 503 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 09 ships namely, Msc Tia II, Wan Hai 721, Vertom Odette, Esl Nhava Sheva, Sc Hong Kong, Racha Bhum, Cap Andreas, Sheng and Valentine berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Trf Kristansand, Synergy Oakland, Lian Yang Hu and Msc Tia II Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 shipswere engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Ellen and ICE Fighter left the port on Thursday (today) 14th September, while three more ships, Chem-Road Rose, Chem Bulldog and Maersk Pelepas are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 96,228tonnes, comprising 56,419 tones imports Cargo and 39,809 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,911 Containers (2,073 TEUs Imports and 1,838 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Tia-II, Sea-span Beacon, No.2 Ocean Pioneer and Hafnia Pegasus & another ship, XT Pioneer are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal Oil Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal on Thursday, 14th September, while two more container ships, Lana and SSL Mumbai are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 15th August, 2023.

