BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 14, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Caretaker PM directs to complete PIA’s privatisation on fast track basis
- Pakistan concerned about ‘misuse’ of transit trade deal with Afghanistan: FO
- Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease another $140mn, now stand at $7.64bn
- Subway Pakistan introduces 3-inch sandwich for inflation-hit customers
- SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%
- Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar
- JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast
- Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered
- Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant
- Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility
