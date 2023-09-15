BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 14, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 15 Sep, 2023 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Caretaker PM directs to complete PIA’s privatisation on fast track basis

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan concerned about ‘misuse’ of transit trade deal with Afghanistan: FO

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease another $140mn, now stand at $7.64bn

Read here for details.

  • Subway Pakistan introduces 3-inch sandwich for inflation-hit customers

Read here for details.

  • SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Read here for details.

  • Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

Read here for details.

  • Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Read here for details.

  • Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

Read here for details.

