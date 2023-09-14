BAFL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

  • At least 10 others were also injured
BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 03:49pm

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Hafiz Hamdullah was injured in a blast on Thursday in Balochistan’s Mastung district, Aaj News reported.

At least 10 more people were also injured and have been shifted to Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital.

Hamdullah and the others were travelling from Quetta to Kalat when the incident occurred.

As per reports, a statement from the JUI-F said that Hamdullah was “out of danger”.

Police rushed to the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chariman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the incident and prayed for the injured.

“Terrorists and facilitators involved in terrorism should be brought under the law,” the former president said.

