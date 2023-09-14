BAFL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
BIPL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
FABL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HBL 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.5%)
PIOC 84.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
PPL 72.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
SSGC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 16,161 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.29% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 04:12pm

The Pakistani rupee continued to improve against the US dollar, appreciating for the seventh consecutive session to settle at 297.96 in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the rupee was up Re0.86 or 0.29%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Cumulatively, the rupee has appreciated over 3% in the last seven sessions after it hit a record low of 307.1 last week.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.36% to settle at 298.82.

The currency has been on an appreciation run since the government announced a crackdown against hoarders and smugglers of local currency last week.

Globally, the US dollar hovered below a three-month high to the euro on Thursday as attention turned to the European Central Bank’s rate-setting meeting later in the day, after US inflation data failed to alter views for a Federal Reserve pause next week.

The US consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.6% last month, the largest gain since June 2022, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

However, core inflation, which is of greater concern to the Fed as it strips out food and energy prices, ran at a 4.3% year-on-year rate in August from

The US dollar index - measuring the currency against a basket of six developed-market peers, including the euro and yen - edged 0.1% lower to 104.63 in the Asian morning.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Thursday as expectations of a tighter global crude supply outlook for the rest of 2023 overshadowed concerns over weaker economic growth and rising US inventories.

Pakistani rupee foreign exchange rates Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates dollar to pkr interbank Dollar rate in interbank market interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Umair Zahoor Sep 14, 2023 01:04pm
There are a lot of mistakes in this article like Gordium is wrong; its real name is Gordion the capital city of ancient Phrygia. Regards Umair Zahoor 00 92 304 3786827
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

Cipher case: special court rejects bail pleas of Imran and Qureshi

Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

Pakistan to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-reduced match

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

Cipher case: Asad Umar gets bail

Agha Steel says it intends to export iron ore from KPK mines

Read more stories