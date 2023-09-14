BAFL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
BIPL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
FABL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HBL 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.5%)
PIOC 84.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
PPL 72.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
SSGC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 16,161 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan concerned about 'misuse' of transit trade deal with Afghanistan: FO

  • FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan will contact Afghan authorities to resolve the problem
BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 09:50pm

The Foreign Office (FO) stated on Thursday that Pakistan was concerned about the “misuse” of the transit trade deal with Afghanistan and that it would engage Kabul’s authorities to address the issue because it was costing Pakistan tax revenue, according to Radio Pakistan.

The busy Torkham border crossing closed last week after Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces started firing at each other, according to local officials.

Hundreds of trucks laden with goods have been halted and traders have complained that trade is affected.

During a question-and-answer period of today’s weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Pakistan had been carrying out the 2020 Afghanistan and Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement “in good faith.”

“We have made it easier for our neighbour who is a landlocked country to trade with the rest of the world, and we will keep doing that,” she said.

She added that Pakistan’s main worry is that occasionally commodities intended for Afghanistan are sent back to Pakistan instead, and the appropriate customs fees and taxes are not paid.

“Our customs authorities are worried that people are violating the bilateral agreements that permit trade with Afghanistan,” Baloch continued.

The Torkham border point is the main point of transit for travellers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades.

Pakistan has been facing issues of its own, and recently saw its army chief vowing to uplift the economy through action on smuggling and tax evasion.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan concerned about 'misuse' of transit trade deal with Afghanistan: FO

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

IMF reviews Sri Lanka bailout as Colombo eyes more funds

Rizwan propels Pakistan to 252-7 against Sri Lanka

Traders stop issuing gold rates amid reports of law-enforcement crackdown

Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

Read more stories