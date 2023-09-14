BAFL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
BIPL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
FABL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HBL 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.5%)
PIOC 84.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
PPL 72.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
SSGC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 16,161 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top US, Japan, South Korea security officials discuss Putin's meeting with Kim

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 10:34pm

WASHINGTON: The top national security officials of the United States, South Korea and Japan held a call on Thursday to discuss the recent meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said in a statement.

Putin ‘gratefully accepted’ Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his counterparts, Takeo Akiba of Japan and Cho Tae-yong of South Korea, wherein they reiterated cooperation "toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," according to the White House.

Vladimir Putin Kim Jong Un White House Jake Sullivan

Comments

1000 characters

Top US, Japan, South Korea security officials discuss Putin's meeting with Kim

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

Pakistan concerned about 'misuse' of transit trade deal with Afghanistan: FO

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

Caretaker PM directs to complete PIA’s privatisation on fast track basis

IMF reviews Sri Lanka bailout as Colombo eyes more funds

Rizwan propels Pakistan to 252-7 against Sri Lanka

Traders stop issuing gold rates amid reports of law-enforcement crackdown

Read more stories