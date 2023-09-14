Top US, Japan, South Korea security officials discuss Putin's meeting with Kim

WASHINGTON: The top national security officials of the United States, South Korea and Japan held a call on Thursday to discuss the recent meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said in a statement.

Putin ‘gratefully accepted’ Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his counterparts, Takeo Akiba of Japan and Cho Tae-yong of South Korea, wherein they reiterated cooperation "toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," according to the White House.