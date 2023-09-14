BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
BIPL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.21%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.75%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,567 Increased By 2.4 (0.05%)
BR30 16,166 Increased By 7.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 45,682 Increased By 91.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 16,082 Increased By 2.3 (0.01%)
Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

BR Web Desk Published 14 Sep, 2023 12:36pm

After weakening a day ago, the Pakistan rupee registered some improvement against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 298 for selling and 295 for buying purposes for customers in the open market, stronger from Wednesday’s levels.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, the rupee closed at 301 and 298, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rates are still more or less equal to the rupee’s value in the inter-bank market, a rare occurrence for the local currency that has seen a volatile ride in the past few weeks.

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 297 against the US dollar.

Being under a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the exchange rate gap between the inter-bank and open markets – called the premium by the IMF in its country report on Pakistan published after the SBA’s approval by the Executive Board – needs to be a maximum of 1.25%.

