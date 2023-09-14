KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank Ltd) 8-Sep-23 15-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd 13-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 35% (i) 11-Sep-23
HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power
Company Ltd) 11-Sep-23 17-Sep-23
Systems Ltd # 12-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd. # 12-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. # 15-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd # 16-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 15-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 35% (F) 13-Sep-23 23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Ltd ** 17-Sep-23 23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6
(Bank Alfalah Ltd) 11-Sep-23 25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 18-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 NIL 25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Ltd 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
International Steels Ltd 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Ltd) 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Ltd 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 290% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Ltd # 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Ltd) 22-Sep-23 28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Ltd 15-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd # 22-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23
First Credit and
Investment Bank Ltd. 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd. # 25-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd. 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Ltd 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba 5-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23
Interloop Ltd 6-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 20% (F) 4-Oct-23 13-Oct-23
MACPAC Films Ltd 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 15% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Ltd 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 60% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23
Century Paper &
Board Mills Ltd 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 NIL 17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Ltd 12-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 20% (F) 10-Oct-23 18-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Ltd 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd. 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
National Foods Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 50% (F) 11-Oct-23 19-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 60% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 5% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
MCB Investment
Management Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
Thal Ltd. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 130% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
National Refinery Ltd 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Ltd 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Ltd 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Ltd 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Ltd 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 5% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Ltd 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power
Company Ltd 18-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 50% (F) 16-Oct-23 24-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 200% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23
Cherat Cement
Company Ltd 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 40% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 100% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Ltd 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 88.8% (F) 18-Oct-23 27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Ltd 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat
Company Ltd 10% Bonus
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers **
