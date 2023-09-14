KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank Ltd) 8-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 13-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 35% (i) 11-Sep-23 HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power Company Ltd) 11-Sep-23 17-Sep-23 Systems Ltd # 12-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. # 12-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 Bata Pakistan Ltd. # 15-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd # 16-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 15-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 35% (F) 13-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 Balochistan Glass Ltd ** 17-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Ltd) 11-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 18-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 NIL 25-Sep-23 Lucky Cement Ltd 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 International Steels Ltd 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Lucky Core Industries Ltd 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Pakistan Cables Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Ltd) 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Indus Motor Company Ltd 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 290% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23 International Industries Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Hallmark Company Ltd # 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Ltd) 22-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 Atlas Battery Ltd 15-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Ltd # 22-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 First Credit and Investment Bank Ltd. 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. # 25-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Attock Petroleum Ltd 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Trust Modaraba 5-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23 Interloop Ltd 6-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 20% (F) 4-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 MACPAC Films Ltd 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 15% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 Kohat Cement Company Ltd 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 Hub Power Company Ltd 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 60% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 NIL 17-Oct-23 Descon Oxychem Ltd 12-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 20% (F) 10-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 Tata textile Mills Ltd 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Merit Packaging Ltd. 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Fauji Cement Company Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 National Foods Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 50% (F) 11-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 60% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Matco Foods Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 5% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 TPL Trakker Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 TPL Properties Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 MCB Investment Management Ltd 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Thal Ltd. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 130% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 National Refinery Ltd 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Ismail Industries Ltd 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Agriauto Industries Ltd 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Cherat Packaging Ltd 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 EMCO Industries Ltd 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 5% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Amreli Steels Ltd 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 18-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 50% (F) 16-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 200% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Orient Rental Mod 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Nishat Power Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 40% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 100% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 D.G.Khan Cement Co. Ltd 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 88.8% (F) 18-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Bolan Castings Ltd 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 10% Bonus ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers **

