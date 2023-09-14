BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 07:10am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank Ltd)        8-Sep-23     15-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                          13-Sep-23    15-Sep-23     35% (i)       11-Sep-23
HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power
Company Ltd)                      11-Sep-23    17-Sep-23
Systems Ltd #                     12-Sep-23    18-Sep-23                                    18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd. #                 12-Sep-23    19-Sep-23                                    19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #              15-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                    22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer
 Company Ltd #                    16-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                    22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            15-Sep-23    23-Sep-23     35% (F)       13-Sep-23        23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Ltd **          17-Sep-23    23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6
(Bank Alfalah Ltd)                11-Sep-23    25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd          18-Sep-23    25-Sep-23     NIL                            25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Ltd                  16-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     180% (F)      14-Sep-23        26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.         19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                            26-Sep-23
International Steels Ltd          19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     25% (F)       15-Sep-23        26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd         20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     330% (F)      18-Sep-23        26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.              20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                            26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd                       20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     580% (F)      18-Sep-23        26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     20% (F)       18-Sep-23        26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Ltd)          20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Ltd           20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     290% (F)      18-Sep-23        27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.            20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     NIL                            27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.     20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     20% (F)       18-Sep-23        27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Ltd #            21-Sep-23    27-Sep-23                                    27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Ltd)          22-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Ltd                 15-Sep-23    29-Sep-23     100% (F)      13-Sep-23        29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   22-Sep-23    29-Sep-23     50% (F)       20-Sep-23        29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General
 Insurance Company Ltd #          22-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                    30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd                         23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                            30-Sep-23
First Credit and
Investment Bank Ltd.              23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                            30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd. #                  25-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                    30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment
 Bank Ltd.                        25-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      NIL                             2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd.              26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      15% (F)       22-Sep-23         2-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      600% (F)      29-Sep-23         9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Ltd              3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      150% (F)      29-Sep-23         9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.              3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      125% (F)      29-Sep-23         9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba                    5-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                            12-Oct-23
Interloop Ltd                     6-Oct-23     13-Oct-23     20% (F)       4-Oct-23         13-Oct-23
MACPAC Films Ltd                  10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     15% (F)       6-Oct-23         16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd                       10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     NIL                            16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Ltd             10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     60% (F)       6-Oct-23         16-Oct-23
Century Paper &
Board Mills Ltd                   10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23     NIL                            17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Ltd                12-Oct-23    18-Oct-23     20% (F)       10-Oct-23        18-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Ltd            12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     30% (F)       10-Oct-23        19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.              12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                            19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd                       13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                            19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.         13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                            19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                            19-Oct-23
National Foods Ltd.               13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     50% (F)       11-Oct-23        19-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     60% (F)       12-Oct-23        23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Ltd                   16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     5% (F)        12-Oct-23        23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Ltd                   16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                            23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Ltd                16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                            23-Oct-23
MCB Investment
 Management Ltd                   16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     55% (F)       12-Oct-23        23-Oct-23
Thal Ltd.                         17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     130% (F)      13-Oct-23        23-Oct-23
National Refinery Ltd             17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                            23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Ltd             17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     20% (F)       13-Oct-23        23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Ltd           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                            23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Ltd              17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     20% (F)       13-Oct-23        24-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Ltd               17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     5% (F)        13-Oct-23        24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Ltd                 17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     NIL                            24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power
Company Ltd                       18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     50% (F)       16-Oct-23        24-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     200% (F)      16-Oct-23        25-Oct-23
Cherat Cement
 Company Ltd                      18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     30% (F)       16-Oct-23        25-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                 19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     10% (F)       17-Oct-23        26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Ltd                  19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)       17-Oct-23        26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Ltd                       19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                            26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd                       19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     75% (F)       17-Oct-23        26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd.                     20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                            26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd.                        20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     40% (F)       18-Oct-23        26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd           20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     100% (F)      18-Oct-23        26-Oct-23
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                   20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     10% (F)       18-Oct-23        26-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Ltd           20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                            27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd              20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)     18-Oct-23        27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Ltd                19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     NIL                            28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat
Company Ltd                                                  10% Bonus
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers **

