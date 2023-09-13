PARTLY FACETIOUS: Finally, PKR’s woes end

“So the dollar is tumbling down.” “Indeed and the airwaves are full of praises for the whippers…” “You mean whip wielders?”

“My advice to you: don’t get bogged down by semantics.”

“I reckon the difference between the whippers and the whippee is critical to understand the difference between the whippers and the whip wielders.”

“I don’t want to understand anything. I just want to buy a $3000 and I can’t get hold of that amount in the open market.”

“And that is where the definitions of the whippers, the whip yielders and the whipee will be useful.”

“I reckon I am the whippee, the one being whipped.”

“Correct as the lowest of the low on the totem pole, yes you will always be the whippee in the Land of the Pure.”

“OK so define the whipper.”

“A whipper is someone who is not convinced that the current crackdown will continue or let me put it another way, a whipper will lie low for as long as it takes for a re-emergence in the open market.”

“What if this is sustained for all times to come? Why are you laughing?”

“Because, my friend, history teaches us that Plan A changes with time - even if at one moment in time it was not all plus.”

“Excuse me?”

“I am referring to the minus agenda which is cyclical – one day’s minus maybe another day’s plus.”

“Right maybe we should export this concept. I mean other countries are limited to up and down swings of a business cycle while we have the plus minus cycle.”

“Trump may change that, he seems to be more popular than Biden and so if he wins the next elections…”

“Right anyway the dollar is tumbling, the interbank rate is higher than the open market rate, and like the poet Coleridge’s Ancient Mariner there is ne’er a drop of dollar to be found.”

“Hey the glass is half full and…”

“It will be half full only if the Caretakers begin to think out of the box and begin policy reforms…”

“You mean asking the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue to think out of the box will not be enough.”

“Well first of all a Federal Caretaker Finance Minister does not ask she directs or orders or…”

“Right and I can guess the second: how can an institution that has never ever thought out of the box begin now?”

“Viola!”

