BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
BOP 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.43%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
HBL 96.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.67%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.81%)
PAEL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
PIBTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.62%)
PIOC 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.83%)
PRL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.23%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.67%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 89.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.42%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,555 Decreased By -40.1 (-0.87%)
BR30 16,123 Decreased By -180.9 (-1.11%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.81% PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.83%

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2023 03:16pm

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the country’s largest hydrocarbon exploration firm, has commenced hydrocarbon production from its new development well Nashpa-11.

The E&P firm announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to share an encouraging development where the Nashpa-11 well has been successfully tested, completed, and brought into the production stream,” read the statement.

“This development is the result of OGDCL’s in-house expertise,” it added.

Sharing details, OGDCL said that the Nashpa-11 well was drilled to a depth of 4,485 meters, targeting the hydrocarbon potential within the Lumshiwal, Hangu, and Lockhart formations.

“Presently, these formations are yielding 830 BPD of oil and 1.0 MMSCFD of gas through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 520 PSI,“ said OGDCL.

The company shared that as of September 11, 2023, the well has been connected to the OGDCL Nashpa plant through a 1.8km flow line, and gas is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) network.

Nashpa well is part of Nashpa Block which spans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Punjab.

This venture is a collaborative effort where OGDCL stands as the operator, holding a 56.45% stake. The partnership also involves Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), which holds a 28.55% share, and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with a 15% share.

“OGDCL is diligently pursuing a harmonized approach to exploration, drilling, and development activities with a focus on optimizing production on a fast-track basis,” it said.

Last month, OGDCL announced an impressive enhancement in production at the Siab-1 well, situated within the Baratai Block in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Siab-1, a collaborative effort under a joint venture where OGDCL operates with a substantial 97.5 percent share, in partnership with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) holding the remaining 2.5% share, showcased the potential of Pakistan’s energy sector,” OGDCL said back then.

The enhanced production at Siab-1 officially started on August 28, 2023. Since then, the well has consistently delivered exceptional results, contributing to a cumulative production of 20.5 MMSCFD of gas and 390 BPD of oil.

OGDCL PPL PSX oil and gas reserves hydrocarbon production Pakistan E&P sector Nashpa Well

Comments

1000 characters

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

Open-market: rupee gains further ground, now between 296-299 against USD

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

With aim to enable electric motorcycles in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies announces $1.2mn seed round

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

Apple’s iPhone 15 launch clouded by China problems

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

Read more stories