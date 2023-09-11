BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance KTML (Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited) 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.24%

Kohinoor Textile Mills posts 72% increase in profit

BR Web Desk Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:23pm

Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited (KTML) registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs9.19 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, an increase of over 72% compared to Rs5.33 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year, showed the company’s financial results posted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The profit translates in to Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Rs21.55 in FY23, in comparison to an EPS of Rs12.93 recorded in the same period last year.

The increase in profits comes in contrast to the ongoing decline plaguing the country’s textile sector.

Earlier this month, a delegation from the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association held a crucial meeting with Dr Gohar Ejaz, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production.

During the meeting, the delegation engaged in a comprehensive discussion with the minister regarding the critical issues plaguing the textile industry. One of the major issues highlighted by the delegation was the energy tariff, which they emphasised should be regionally competitive to ensure the sustainable operation of textile mills and to effectively compete in the global market.

Meanwhile, on a consolidated basis, KTML’s revenue grew by over 18% to Rs104.12 billion in FY23 from Rs87.98 billion in FY22.

However, amid high cost of sales Kohinoor’s gross profit rose by only 7% to Rs25.8 billion as compared to Rs24.13 billion.

The textile firm witnessed a remarkable decline in its other expenses, which reduced from Rs6.26 billion in FY23 to Rs1.79 billion in FY23.

However, the company’s finance cost witnessed a massive hike of over 63% YoY from Rs2.63 billion in FY22 to Rs4.3 billion in FY23.

The increase in cost of finance is attributed to rise in policy rate during the period.

This translated into a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs15.56 billion in FY23, an increase of over 50%.

Apart from the financial results, the Board of KTML announced to invest up to Rs2 billion in its subsidiaries, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF) and Maple Leaf Capital Limited (MLCL), to meet their working capital requirements.

Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited was established under the Companies Act, 1913. The public limited company manufactures yarn and cloth, processes and stitches the cloth.

PSX textile sector EPS profit after tax Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited financial results financial statements KTML Pakistan textile sector

Comments

1000 characters

Kohinoor Textile Mills posts 72% increase in profit

Asia Cup 2023: India set 357-run target for Pakistan after Kohli, Rahul hundreds

FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast

Inter-bank market: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar

Rupee now stronger in open market than in inter-bank market: ECAP data

FO wants interim Afghan govt to be ‘mindful’ of Pakistan’s concerns regarding territorial integrity

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

Former Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif gets 12 years for inciting murder of Dutch MP

Read more stories