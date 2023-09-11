Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Bilawal says PPP is ready, but allies may be ‘running away’ from elections

Govt will make an example of those involved in smuggling, hoarding: interim interior minister

World Bank indicates $2bn disbursement to Pakistan during FY24

Caretakers likely to ease the woes of power sector

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

Imran Khan challenges Army Act and Official Secrets Act amendments in top court

ECP obligated to hold elections as per Constitution: Zardari

PIA says govt support ‘eases out’ financial woes, ‘restructuring also on track’

Pakistan’s textile exports fall 6% year-on-year in August, clock in at $1.48bn: APTMA

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

