BAFL 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
CNERGY 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.13%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
FABL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
HBL 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 96.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PAEL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
PPL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.38%)
PRL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.15%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.88%)
SSGC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.69%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 91.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,626 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 16,360 Increased By 93.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 46,058 Increased By 44 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,295 Increased By 49.8 (0.31%)
  Important updates from September 9 and September 10, 2023
  • Bilawal says PPP is ready, but allies may be ‘running away’ from elections

  • Govt will make an example of those involved in smuggling, hoarding: interim interior minister

  • World Bank indicates $2bn disbursement to Pakistan during FY24

  • Caretakers likely to ease the woes of power sector

  • Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

  • Imran Khan challenges Army Act and Official Secrets Act amendments in top court

  • ECP obligated to hold elections as per Constitution: Zardari

  • PIA says govt support ‘eases out’ financial woes, ‘restructuring also on track’

  • Pakistan’s textile exports fall 6% year-on-year in August, clock in at $1.48bn: APTMA

  • Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

