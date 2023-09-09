ECP obligated to hold elections as per Constitution: Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was obligated to hold elections as well as conduct delimitation of constituencies following the census results.

The former president emphasised the electoral authority’s mandate to conduct elections in accordance with the Constitution, as per a statement by the PPP.

Zardari further said that they have complete confidence in the chief election commissioner and the ECP’s members.

Talking about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the PPP leader urged the government to swiftly execute projects in order to set the nation on a trajectory of development.

His statement comes after the ECP announced that it will not be able to hold elections this year. The 90-day deadline for holding elections after the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) ends on November 9, but the ECP says that it needs more time to complete the delimitation of constituencies, which is the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral districts.

On Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari demanded general elections “as soon as possible” and within the constitutional limit of 90 days.

During a press talk in Karachi, Bilawal said the country’s people are facing three major challenges: inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

He said his party did not have any political enemies or opponents. Instead, the party is focused on fighting against these challenges. Bilawal said that the PPP has always helped the people of Pakistan and aided the impoverished.

Bilawal and Zardari’s comments come at a time when Pakistan is facing several economic problems. The country’s inflation rate is at a record high, and unemployment is also rising. Poverty is widespread, and many people are struggling to make ends meet.