Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is facing loss of more than Rs60 billion annually due to smuggling of more than 2.81 billion litres of oil from Iran to Pakistan, in which, 90 government officials and 29 politicians are also involved.

It is reported in the media that the Civil Intelligence Agency has submitted its report on smuggling of oil and dollar to the Prime Minister House, in which, it has been revealed that the proceeds from oil smuggling are also used by terrorists.

According to the report of the civil intelligence organisation, as many as 995 petrol pump stations across the country are engaged in the sale of smuggled Iranian oil.

The report also revealed that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) vehicles are also involved in the transportation of the smuggled Iranian oil. Oil from Iran is smuggled in Iranian vehicles and comes to Pakistan. Iranian oil smuggling vehicles are called Zamyad. It is further said that 76 sellers in spaces adjoining the border had been fascinated with oil smuggling.

The report said, “In Pakistan, total 722 currency dealers have been involved in ‘hawala hundi’ business and Punjab have maximum 205 hawala hundi dealers. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 183 and in Sindh 176 hawala dealers are running this business.” Moreover, 104 dealers are working in Balochistan and 37 dealers are involved in hawala hundi business in Azad Kashmir and 17 dealers working in federal capital Islamabad.

It is worth mentioning here that the caretaker federal government, along with provincial governments, has launched a nationwide crackdown on those elements involved in large-scale hoarding of dollars and other commodities.

