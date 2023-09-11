Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

LAHORE : On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the welfare of the heirs of policemen martyrs, in continuation of which residential plots have been provided to the families of 71 more martyrs of Gujranwala region for the construction of own houses.

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to provide plots for the construction of houses to the families of 71 more martyrs belonging to incidents of before 2017, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave ownership papers of the plots to the families of the martyred officers.

According to the details, plots were provided to the heirs of 10 of Gujranwala, 17 of Narowal, 22 of Gujrat, 15 of Hafizabad and 07 of Mandi Bahauddin martyrs. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 400 plots in residential schemes equipped with all facilities are being given to the families of martyrs before 2017 with the support of noble peoples.

He vowed that families of all police martyrs of before 2017 will have their own houses very soon as department is arranging plots for them. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the process of constructing houses on plots from the endowment fund is also going on, 50 lakhs have been given in installments to 10 families.

IG Punjab further said that with these measures, the heirs of all the martyrs will get their personal shelter. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, RPO Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, CPO Gujranwala Rana Ayaz Saleem, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the ceremony.

