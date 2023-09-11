BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE : On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the welfare of the heirs of policemen martyrs, in continuation of which residential plots have been provided to the families of 71 more martyrs of Gujranwala region for the construction of own houses.

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to provide plots for the construction of houses to the families of 71 more martyrs belonging to incidents of before 2017, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave ownership papers of the plots to the families of the martyred officers.

According to the details, plots were provided to the heirs of 10 of Gujranwala, 17 of Narowal, 22 of Gujrat, 15 of Hafizabad and 07 of Mandi Bahauddin martyrs. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 400 plots in residential schemes equipped with all facilities are being given to the families of martyrs before 2017 with the support of noble peoples.

CCPO Lahore addresses concerns of police martyrs' families

He vowed that families of all police martyrs of before 2017 will have their own houses very soon as department is arranging plots for them. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the process of constructing houses on plots from the endowment fund is also going on, 50 lakhs have been given in installments to 10 families.

IG Punjab further said that with these measures, the heirs of all the martyrs will get their personal shelter. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, RPO Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, CPO Gujranwala Rana Ayaz Saleem, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab police Dr Usman Anwar Punjab IG police Martyred policemen police welfare

Comments

1000 characters

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Read more stories