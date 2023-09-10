BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Govt will make an example of those involved in smuggling, hoarding: interim interior minister

  • Announces reward for helping arrest smugglers, hoarders, and illegal immigrants
BR Web Desk Published 10 Sep, 2023 09:10pm

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said the government would make an example of all those elements involved in smuggling and hoarding activities across the country.

Speaking to a press conference in Islamabad along with the information minister, Bugti said all efforts were being made to fight with the economic challenges as a state.

“We will make an example of all those, even it’s a big fish, involved in any kind of smuggling and hoarding.

“We will work together for the betterment of the country,” he said.

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Amid severe economic challenges and prices shooting up, the caretaker government has resorted to take strict action against the smugglers and hoarders of US dollars, sugar, urea, wheat, etc.

The caretaker minister informed that at least 59 people were arrested in 48 different raids, and operations would continue in the coming days.

“From now, we will share the progress of action against smuggling, hoarding, and Hawal/Hundi on every Monday.”

Bugti reiterated that a strict action would be taken against those found guilty, and even their names and photos would also be shared with media to make them an example.

Answering a question, he said if any government officer was found involved in such activities, he/she would also be dealt with a stern punishment.

The interim minister further said the government would also take an action against illegal immigrants living in Pakistan, with measures to repatriate them.

Regarding the six abducted footballers from Balochistan’s Dera Bugti on Sunday, the minister said an operation was underway for the recovery of the athletes.

The footballers were kidnapped while travelling to Sibi to participate in qualifying round of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup football tournament.

Johnny Walker Sep 10, 2023 09:29pm
Ha Ha Ha. Heard it all before. Jokers galore.
