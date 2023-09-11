Futures spread up 175bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 175bps to 17.59 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 30.3 percent to 42.88 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 61.49 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 23.7 percent to Rs 2.49 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 3.27 billion.

