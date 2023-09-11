BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
CM, LCCI president for promoting industrial growth in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE: In a meeting between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Kashif Anwar, and the Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, discussions centered on strategies to promote industrial growth in Punjab.

During the meeting, the Caretaker Chief Minister affirmed his commitment to providing all necessary support and resources to foster industrial development in the region. He assured that the establishment of new industries and the sustenance of existing ones would encounter no hindrances.

Moreover, Chief Minister Naqvi unveiled plans for a comprehensive one-window operation in collaboration with the six major chambers of commerce and industries. This operation aims to streamline processes and resolve industry-related issues efficiently. All necessary permits and clearances for both new and existing industries will be accessible through a single window center. Federal departments responsible for electricity and gas will also be encouraged to set up dedicated desks within this facility.

The initial phase of the one-window operation will roll out in key cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi. The provincial departments have committed to swift issue resolution to ensure a conducive environment for industrial growth.

President Kashif Anwar highlighted that factors such as rising inflation and currency depreciation had hindered industry growth in recent years. He commended the Chief Minister for seeking input from the business community and expressed confidence that the Chamber of Commerce and Industries would soon present comprehensive recommendations for the one-window operation.

President Kashif Anwar also praised the positive outcomes of a recent meeting between businessmen and the Army Chief. Notably, the value of the rupee had strengthened against the dollar, and gold prices had seen a significant drop.

In attendance were the presidents of the Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan Chambers of Commerce, who collectively acknowledged Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s role in expediting development projects.

This collaborative effort between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the government underscores a commitment to revitalizing Punjab’s industrial sector and addressing the challenges faced by local businesses.

Punjab industrial growth LCCI business community Industrial Sector Kashif Anwar Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab

