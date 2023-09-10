BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Pakistan

Customs seizes Rs20m smuggled goods

Published 10 Sep, 2023

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organization of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi carried out a raid near Mochko checkpost, seizing smuggled goods estimated to be worth Rs20 million.

Acting on a tip-off, customs officials monitored incoming buses along the Quetta route in secret, posing as civilians. A bus originating from Quetta with registration number Ju-0009 was signalled to stop but sped away in an attempt to evade authorities. After a high-speed chase, officials intercepted the bus on a short distance from the checkpost.

Upon searching the bus, officials’ uncovered hidden compartments packed with smuggled goods including 29,200 motor car plugs, 60 cartons of motorcycle parts, 284 tires, and thousands of pouches of Indian snuff. Other seized items were electric toasters, shoes, tea leaves, almonds, chocolate, plastic toys and ladies’ clothing.

In total, smuggled goods weighing over 4,000kg were confiscated. The market value of the goods is estimated to be Rs20 million. The bus worth Rs10 million used for transporting the goods was also seized.

Customs officials have registered a case under the Customs Act to investigate the smuggling network further.

